St Mirren 1 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Robbie Neilson's men go top of the league with first league win in Paisley since 2010
Hearts travel to Paisley on Saturday afternoon to face St Mirren in the cinch Premiership clash.
The fixture is the only top-flight fixture kicking off at 3pm due to the involvement of four other clubs in Europe on Thursday.
Robbie Neilson’s men go in search of back-to-back wins to start the season following the opening day victory over Celtic at a raucous Tynecastle Park even though there were fewer than 6,000 fans in attendance.
The last time Hearts started with consecutive wins in the Premiership was back in 2018. That season they made it to fifth.
St Mirren will present formidable opposition. Jim Goodwin has built a well-organised side, packed full of top-flight experience.
The last time the clubs met was a significant one for Hearts – a 1-0 loss was their last game in the Premiership before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to football.
We will have live coverage from the SMISA Stadium throughout the afternoon with updates, plus reaction and analysis.
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 18:32
- Kick-off 3pm
- Team news 1.45pm
- Halliday’s strike the difference at half-time
What Neilson had to say about win over St Mirren
How the Hearts players rated
FT: St Mirren 1 - 2 Hearts
Hearts go top of the league with their first league win in Paisley since 2010.
Should be 3-1
A great break from hearts sees Henderson slip in Smith but the Northern Irishman is denied by a strong Alnwick hand.
Boyce OFF, Henderson ON
Goal AND red card St Mirren
Joe Shaughnessy met a cross from the left powering a header into the top corner.
From the kick off, Kristian Dennis clashed with Peter Haring and was sent off.
So close to 3-0
Gnanduillet again key as the focal point. McEneff played off him before seeing his long-range effort clip the post.
GOAL! 2-0!
Gnanduillet - on for Ginnelly - has made a positive impact. The ball played into him. he holds it up, moves it to GMS and then on to Boyce. He turned, turned again and blasted a shot through the hands of Jak Alnwick.
Neilson booked
Robbie Neilson was left unhappy - understandably - with Gavin Duncan once more.
GMS got a sore one on his ankle from Charles Dunne. Duncan failed to spot the foul then took an age to allow the winger treatment.
Weathering a storm
Hearts are coming under increasing pressure. Greg Kiltie just fired a cross right across the six-yard box before Curtis Main latched onto a ball and volleyed just wide.
A danger of Hearts getting too deep and inviting more pressure.