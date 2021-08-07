St Mirren 1 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Robbie Neilson's men go top of the league with first league win in Paisley since 2010

All the latest from the cinch Premiership clash between St Mirren and Hearts. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The fixture is the only top-flight fixture kicking off at 3pm due to the involvement of four other clubs in Europe on Thursday.

Robbie Neilson’s men go in search of back-to-back wins to start the season following the opening day victory over Celtic at a raucous Tynecastle Park even though there were fewer than 6,000 fans in attendance.

The last time Hearts started with consecutive wins in the Premiership was back in 2018. That season they made it to fifth.

St Mirren will present formidable opposition. Jim Goodwin has built a well-organised side, packed full of top-flight experience.

The last time the clubs met was a significant one for Hearts – a 1-0 loss was their last game in the Premiership before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to football.