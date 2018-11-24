St Mirren 2-0 Hearts: How the Hearts players rated

Have your say

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player after the Jambos slumped for a fifth consecutive game without victory.

Zdenek Zlamal - Misjudged Adam Hammill's spectacular strike early in the second half, though there was a lot of movement on the effort. (5/10)

Michael Smith - An early cross picked out Steven MacLean who should have scored. Beaten by Kyle Magennis in the build-up to St Mirren's second. (5/10)

Jimmy Dunne - Made a couple of great first-half interventions as St Mirren threatened. Was the better of the two centre-backs. (6/10)

Clevid Dikamona - Poor game from the defender who has impressed since signing. Was suspect at every first half opportunity the home side had. (4/10)

Ben Garuccio - Beaten a couple of times by Paul McGinn down the flank and didn't impact the game further forward. (5/10)

Callumn Morrison - Was uncharacteristically quiet as Hearts struggled to get the ball to their wide man. (5/10)

Peter Haring - The best Hearts player on the day. He constantly broke up attacks and tried to get the away side going. (7/10)

Sean Clare - Still to show his promise after signing in the summer. Ineffective in the centre and hooked after St Mirren took the lead. (4/10)

Arnaud Djoum - Looked awkward in his position as a inverted wide man. Moved into the centre with a formation change but still failed to properly impact the game. (5/10)

Steven MacLean - Missed strong chance in the opening minutes and wouldn't get another sniff the rest of the game. (5/10)

Craig Wighton - The young attacker struggled both through the centre and on the left, where he misplaced a few crosses from promising positions. Hooked at the half. (3/10)

Subs:

Jake Mulraney - Was lively on the right of midfield but didn't possess the killer touch. (5/10)

Olly Lee - Put in a couple of terrific set-piece deliveries which Hearts failed to take advantage of. (6/10)

Demetri Mitchell - On for Garuccio but failed to improve production from the left-back area. (4/10)