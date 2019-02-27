St Mirren’s Greg Tansey faces ban for challenge on Hearts’ Clevid Dikamona

St Mirren midfielder Greg Tansey has been issued with an SFA notice of complaint following his tackle on Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona.
Tansey was booked for the challenge during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Tynecastle but the caution could now be upgraded to a red card for serious foul play.
St Mirren intend to appeal the decision. A hearing will take place on Thursday afternoon to determine whether the player receives a two-match ban.
Dikamona was angered by the challenge and, when later posting a video on Twitter highlighting the incident, he tagged the official SPFL account.
This was pounced upon by former Hibs midfielder John McGinn, the Aston Villa and Scotland man labelling Dikamona a “grass”.
The Hearts defender responded to McGinn, replying: “You’re probably the kind of player who does this, knowing you’re protected by a referee after ...”