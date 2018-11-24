St Mirren v Hearts: Attacking starting XI as Olly Lee drops to bench

Hearts have made one change to the starting XI as they look to get back to winning way against relegation-threatened St Mirren.

Sean Clare comes into the side at the expense of Olly Lee, who drops to the bench following the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock two weeks ago.

Craig Levein had previously indicated a change in the formation but the shape remains roughly the same. Clare partners Peter Haring in the centre with Arnaud Djoum in his role as an inverted wide midfielder on the left. Craig Wighton continues to partner Steven MacLean in attack.

The hosts are without Ryan Edwards who can't play against his parent club. Former Hearts star Adam Eckersley and youngster Dean Lyness are on the Buddies' bench.

St Mirren (4-4-1-1): Rogers; Hodson, Baird, Jones, Erhahon; P McGinn, McShane, S McGinn, Magennis; Hammill; Jackson. Subs not used: Lyness, Smith, Mullen, Cooke, Willock, MacPherson, Eckersley.

Hearts (4-4-2): Zlamal; Smith, Dunne, Dikamona, Garuccio; Morrison, Clare, Haring, Djoum; MacLean, Wighton. Subs not used: Doyle, Bozanic, Lee, Mitchell, Cochrane, Mulraney, Godinho.