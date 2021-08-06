St Mirren v Hearts: How to watch live, team news, starting XI, match odds

Hearts didn't enjoy their last visit to St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Jam Tarts go into the match on a high following the opening day victory over Celtic at Tynecastle Park, John Souttar netting a late winner in front of more than 5,000 fans.

It kept up the team’s 100 per cent record to start the season following four wins in the Premier Sports Cup, albeit Craig Gordon’s shutout record came to an end with Anthony Ralston’s goal.

Hearts are currently on a ten-game unbeaten run, stretching back to April.

Jim Goodwin’s Buddies will present a tough test.

St Mirren just missed out on the top six last season and the team is packed with Premiership experience. Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main showed signs of a productive partnership in the opening weekend draw with Dundee.

Team news: Despite a deal being agreed there are still a number of hurdles before Cameron Devlin can feature for Hearts. Recent signing Beni Beningime has had a week’s training under his belt having started against Celtic two days after signing. Jamie Walker could miss out once more due to an ankle injury sustained against Inverness CT in the Premier Sports Cup clash. Meanwhile, Armand Gnanduillet was involved in training ahead of Saturday’s match.

Possible XI: Gordon; Souttar, Halkett, Kingsley; Smith, Beningime, Haring, Cochrane; Ginnelly, Mackay-Steven, Boyce.

What the manager said: “We know what we’re going to get with them. They’ve got two forwards who work extremely hard, a good combination between the two of them. A strong midfield and a back three which doesn't really shift and is hard to break down. We know how they play, it’s up to us to go and stop them.”

Match details: Saturday, August 7. Kick-off 3pm, The SMISA Stadium, Paisley.

How to watch live: St Mirren have a 1,039 capacity for the game, all for home fans. Hearts supporters can, however, watch the match on PPA at a cost of £12.50. The game can be bought HERE.

Last meeting: The previous fixture between the sides was a painful one for Hearts. It was the last match they played in the top-flight before the 2019/20 campaign ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic. A 1-0 loss in Paisley, courtesy of a Jonathan Obika goal, left the club four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table. The club were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

Key stat: Hearts away form in general is in need of improvement. They haven’t won at St Mirren in the league since 2010 and have won just twice in 11 visits to the club's new stadium since the move from Love Street.

Referee: Gavin Duncan – This will be the fourth game the official has taken charge of a fixture involving Hearts. Of the other three the Jam Tarts have failed to win. There was a goalless draw with Ross County in the Premiership. And last season saw two very difficult afternoons for the Tynecastle side overseen by Duncan, a Betfred Cup loss to Alloa and the 3-2 home defeat to Queen of the South.

Match odds: St Mirren 19/10 Draw 23/10 Hearts 29/20 (Via McBookie)

