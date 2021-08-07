St Mirren v Hearts LIVE: Robbie Neilson makes one change from Celtic win

Jim Goodwin has impressed in the work done in building the Buddies. They are packed with Premiership experience. Recruitment this summer saw six players brought in nearly 600 top-flight appearances between them.

In the main, St Mirren have always been well organised and stuffy opposition under Goodwin. Top six for goals conceded in last two campaigns. However, last year saw a progression in attacking threat.

Against Dundee last weekend, gave up two goals in a 2-2 draw but plenty to be wary about. Back three are a solid structure. Won’t get pulled apart and have a nice balance with Dunne’ space, Fraser on the ball and covering Henderson and then Shaughnessy’s nous.

Wing-backs are interesting. Scott Tanser a fine signing. Plays the role well having done so at St Johnstone. Jay Henderson on the other side is a dribbler and direct but young and would suggest an area to attack.

Goodwin has paired Eamonn Brophy with Curtis Main in attack. They looked really lively v Dundee. They are a proper partnership. Play together. When one goes for the ball, the other spins, anticipates and makes a run. Dundee struggled with that. Back three will help combat that.

Hearts need to be wary of the counter. St Mirren transition well and quickly. Both front pairing capable of running in behind. Jamie McGrath and Ethan Erahon (both very good) very capable running with the ball.

There could be joy for Ginnelly and GMS getting into central areas and overwhelming Alan Power if Erahon and McGrath push on.

Hearts will need to match St Mirren in the ‘battle stakes’. Buddies like to put pressure on the team in possession. They don’t stand off. Allowed the fewest passes per defensive action last week and were top four last season.