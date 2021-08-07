St Mirren v Hearts LIVE: Robbie Neilson makes one change from Celtic win
Hearts travel to Paisley on Saturday afternoon to face St Mirren in the cinch Premiership clash.
The fixture is the only top-flight fixture kicking off at 3pm due to the involvement of four other clubs in Europe on Thursday.
Robbie Neilson’s men go in search of back-to-back wins to start the season following the opening day victory over Celtic at a raucous Tynecastle Park even though there were fewer than 6,000 fans in attendance.
The last time Hearts started with consecutive wins in the Premiership was back in 2018. That season they made it to fifth.
St Mirren will present formidable opposition. Jim Goodwin has built a well-organised side, packed full of top-flight experience.
The last time the clubs met was a significant one for Hearts – a 1-0 loss was their last game in the Premiership before the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to football.
We will have live coverage from the SMISA Stadium throughout the afternoon with updates, plus reaction and analysis.
St Mirren v Hearts: Updates, reaction and analysis from the SMISA Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 14:07
- Kick-off 3pm
- Team news 1.45pm
St Mirren XI
Hearts XI
Kingsley misses out and Haring comes in. Likely still 3-4-3 with Haring or Cochrane going to CB and Halliday moving to the left it the latter drops back.
St Mirren - The opposition lowdown
Jim Goodwin has impressed in the work done in building the Buddies. They are packed with Premiership experience. Recruitment this summer saw six players brought in nearly 600 top-flight appearances between them.
In the main, St Mirren have always been well organised and stuffy opposition under Goodwin. Top six for goals conceded in last two campaigns. However, last year saw a progression in attacking threat.
Against Dundee last weekend, gave up two goals in a 2-2 draw but plenty to be wary about. Back three are a solid structure. Won’t get pulled apart and have a nice balance with Dunne’ space, Fraser on the ball and covering Henderson and then Shaughnessy’s nous.
Wing-backs are interesting. Scott Tanser a fine signing. Plays the role well having done so at St Johnstone. Jay Henderson on the other side is a dribbler and direct but young and would suggest an area to attack.
Goodwin has paired Eamonn Brophy with Curtis Main in attack. They looked really lively v Dundee. They are a proper partnership. Play together. When one goes for the ball, the other spins, anticipates and makes a run. Dundee struggled with that. Back three will help combat that.
Hearts need to be wary of the counter. St Mirren transition well and quickly. Both front pairing capable of running in behind. Jamie McGrath and Ethan Erahon (both very good) very capable running with the ball.
There could be joy for Ginnelly and GMS getting into central areas and overwhelming Alan Power if Erahon and McGrath push on.
Hearts will need to match St Mirren in the ‘battle stakes’. Buddies like to put pressure on the team in possession. They don’t stand off. Allowed the fewest passes per defensive action last week and were top four last season.
All in all, it is set up to be a really interesting and tight game. But one Hearts need to start winning in the top flight. Not won there in the league since 2010. Not won ten top-flight away games in a season in 29 years.
Hearts’ away form hoodoo
One thing all Hearts fans can agree on is the away form in the Premiership needs to improve.
The club haven’t won in Paisley in a league game since 2010!
The 2010/11 season was the best the away club have performed away from home in the top-flight in the past 20 years, while it is even longer since Hearts last won ten or more away games in a league season.
The troubling Hearts away form laid bare - can Robbie Neilson's men end a 29-year hoodoo this season
On Saturday, Hearts return to the scene of the crime. Seventeen months on from the pitiful 1-0 defeat to St Mirren which consigned the club to the bottom of the Premiership, they are back in Paisley.
Fringe players free to go
Hearts are on the verge of bringing Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin into the club.
However, two could be set to leave.
Jordan Roberts, the winger who spent time on loan at Motherwell last season, is available for transfer with English sides interested, as reported by the Evening News.
He could be joined out the exit door by Mihai Popescu.
Everything you need to know...
Team news, referee omen, match odds and how to watch...
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the cinch Premiership clash between St Mirren and Hearts at the *checks Google* SMISA Stadium.
Robbie Neilson’s men are looking to win back-to-back wins to the start the season following the opening day win over Celtic at Tynecastle Park.
St Mirren will provide stiff opposition. An organised unit under Jim Goodwin, packed with Premiership experience.
We’ll have all the latest throughout the afternoon from Paisley. Scroll to the top for the most recent updates.