Stephane Adam ‘honoured’ to be inducted into Hearts hall of fame

Stephane Adam admits he’s overwhelmed by the prospect of being inducted to Hearts’ Hall of Fame.

The entire 1998 Scottish Cup-winning squad will be welcomed into the pantheon of club greats at a dinner in November.

Adam, who scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Rangers in the final 20 years ago, said: “It’s just unbelievable, amazing. It’s a massive honour. You have no idea what it means to me, especially as a foreigner. It means you came to a football club and left your mark on it and will be in the club’s history forever. For me, when you play football, you play because you are passionate and want to achieve something. Coming into a foreign club, being part of a successful team and becoming part of the history of the club is as fantastic an achievement as I could expect. I’m very proud, happy and honoured.”

Adam is pleased that Jim Jefferies’ entire squad, who mounted a strong title challenge prior to winning the cup, will be honoured by the club. “I am glad the whole team is being inducted because we had a fantastic group with very good players and nice guys as well,” he said. “The team spirit was just amazing. We won a trophy after a long time without the club winning anything, so it meant a lot to all the Hearts supporters. That team brought such a special moment to everyone connected with the club and it’s fantastic that everyone is being inducted. Amazing.”