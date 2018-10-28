Steven Naismith and Peter Haring set to miss Hibs clash as Hearts’ woes mount

Craig Levein revealed that he expects key Hearts duo Steven Naismith and Peter Haring to miss Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby, while Clevid Dikamona is also a doubt.

Naismith went off early in the 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic with a knee problem and is set for a spell on the sidelines. He is set to be joined by Haring, who played the whole 90 minutes at Murrayfield despite being plagued by the hernia problem that had ruled him out of the previous two matches. Dikamona picked up a knock late in the match and will be monitored ahead of Wednesday’s Tynecastle showdown with Hibs.

“Steven felt something in his knee,” said Levein. “Obviously he’s had a couple of serious operations a while back and he wasn’t feeling too good about it. We need to get an investigation done to find out what the problem is but it looks like he’ll be out for at least a couple of games. Peter Haring’s hernia was playing up at half-time and I had hoped to get him off if I could but I didn’t manage to do that. I think he’s struggling for the next couple of games. Clevid got a dead leg towards the end as well.”

The latest news adds to a freak injury list that already included key trio Christophe Berra, John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu.