Steven Naismith, Christophe Berra and Arnaud Djoum in running for Hearts Player of the Year

Hearts will hold their Player of the Year awards dinner in the Gorgie Suite at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, May 12.

Steven Naismith, Christophe Berra and Arnaud Djoum are amongst the candidates to be crowned Player of the Year, an honour Berra claimed last season. Other awards including Fans’ Player of the Year, Goal of the Season and Celebration of Youth will be handed out on the night, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Edinburgh for the fifth year in a row.

The prestigious event again promises to be an evening to remember as Hearts reflect on their 2018/19 season. A number of summer signings have become fans’ favourites after a blistering start to the campaign which included a 13-game unbeaten run. Hearts have also reached two cup semi-finals for the first time in 14 years.

Supporters are advised to book early if they wish to attend the ceremony. The package for each guest comprises: Pre-dinner drinks reception, three-course meal with teas and coffees, complimentary bar, evening and awards ceremony hosted by Scott Wilson, entertainment by Peter Martin, plus a raffle and auction for incredible “money can’t buy” prizes.

Tickets are £100 plus VAT and can be booked by contacting the Hearts events team on 0131 200 7244.