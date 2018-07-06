Steven Naismith: ‘Easy decision’ to come back to Hearts

Have your say

Steven Naismith has said it was an “easy decision” to return to Hearts as he sealed his return to Tynecastle on a season-long loan deal.

The 31-year-old could feature in Sunday’s friendly match with Partick Thistle at Central Park if international clearance is received in time.

Admitting that uncertainty during the suimmer months “isn’t enjoyable as a footballer,” Naismith told HeartsTV: “It feels great to be a Hearts player once again.

“I’m glad it all got sorted sooner rather than later.

“All round, all parties did what they could to get it done as quickly as possible and I’m delighted to start work.”

The 45-times capped Scotland international indicated his wish to help the club’s crop of youngsters make the most of their opportunity at Hearts.

“I loved my time here last season,” Naismith said. “I was open about that at the end of the season.

“There’s a fantastic group of young players here who want to go and grab their chance.

“That took me back - when I first came here - to when I was 16, 17 at Kilmarnock.

“If I can help these boys have any sort of a career then I’ll be delighted.

“Every time I play I look to contribute in some way, whether it’s creating chances or being on the end of being on the creation of them.

“Hopefully there’s more of the same next season.”