Steven Naismith: Hearts move ticked all the boxes for me

Steven Naismith said Hearts ticked all the boxes for him as the Norwich City forward agreed a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Scotland international had been linked with a return to former clubs Rangers and Kilmarnock, but revealed it was Hearts that had been most eager to acquire his services.

Speaking to Hearts TV, Naismith said: “Hearts showed the most enthusiasm to get something done, and I liked that.

“I took a bit of time to consider my options and it’s about the whole package, rather than just moving for the sake of moving, and Hearts ticked all the boxes.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to come to Hearts. It’s a club that’s had its difficulties in the past but it’s definitely flourishing now under the leadership of Ann Budge and Craig Levein.”

Naismith flew up to Edinburgh earlier this week, and prior to signing was shown around the club’s training facilities as well as Tynecastle Park.

“It’s incredible what changes have been made, especially at the stadium,” he said.

“It just gives you that eagerness to get started and I’m looking forward to training tomorrow.”

Naismith is likely to be pitched straight into Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against rivals Hibs, with a place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup up for grabs.

Declaring himself ‘eager to get going’, Naismith added: “The Edinburgh derby is a good game to start with. I’m raring to go for the fact of being involved in matches again, but it adds a bit more to it that it’s a derby at home.

“I’ve been fit for six or eight weeks now and I’ve managed to get a few games in with Norwich City Under-23s. I’m in a good routine now and I’ll carry that on. I’m in a good place.”