Steven Pressley sacked by Cypriot club just four games into new season

Steven Pressley has been sacked by Cypriot side Pafos just four games into the new season.

Steven Pressley joined Pafos earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The former Hearts captain took charge of the club earlier this year and managed to successfully steer them away from relegation.

For this feat he was rewarded with a two-year contract extension. However, the board have moved quickly to terminate the deal after Pressley could only manage one point from his opening four league games this campaign.

Assistant Brian Reid has also left the club. The pair convinced fellow Scot and former Dundee full-back Kevin Holt to join the Cyta Championship this past summer.

Pressley, 44, interviewed for the role of Hearts manager in August last year but lost out to Craig Levein.

He’s also managed Falkirk, Coventry City and Fleetwood Town.

Pressley made over 300 appearances for Hearts during his playing career. He also turned out for Rangers, Coventry, Dundee United, Celtic, Falkirk and Danish club Randers.