Live coverage of the Premier Sports Cup clash between Hearts and Stirling Albion. Picture: SNS

Robbie Neilson’s men play their third competitive fixture of the campaign ahead of the start of the cinch Premiership. The team will know a win will all but secure passage to the knockout stages of the competition ahead of the Inverness CT match on Sunday at Tynecastle Park.

Despite their League Two status, Stirling Albion have performed well so far in the tournament, defeating Cove Rangers before drawing with ICT, earning the bonus point via a penalty shootout win.

Hearts are set to welcome back key players who were rested for the weekend’s friendly with Sunderland.

It is the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2007 when they met in the second round of the League Cup.