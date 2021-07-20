LiveStirling Albion 0 - 1 Hearts LIVE: Boyce scores from magical Mackay-Steven assist
Hearts are in Premier Sports Cup action this evening when they face Stirling Albion at Forthbank Stadium.
Robbie Neilson’s men play their third competitive fixture of the campaign ahead of the start of the cinch Premiership. The team will know a win will all but secure passage to the knockout stages of the competition ahead of the Inverness CT match on Sunday at Tynecastle Park.
Despite their League Two status, Stirling Albion have performed well so far in the tournament, defeating Cove Rangers before drawing with ICT, earning the bonus point via a penalty shootout win.
Hearts are set to welcome back key players who were rested for the weekend’s friendly with Sunderland.
It is the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2007 when they met in the second round of the League Cup.
We will have updates throughout the evening with team news expected at 6.30pm. Analysis and reaction will be provided during and after the match.
Stirling Albion v Hearts
Smith barks
The Northern Irishman claps his hands and shouts: “Quick, quick! Quick, quick!”
It is something Hearts have been perhaps guilty of, playing through midfield too slowly.
Side netting from GMS
Hearts get the ball into the box with Cochrane feeding Halliday who sets up GMS but the winger’s fierce effort hits the side netting.
Stirling go close
The home side almost respond with Leitch drifting a free kick just past Gordon’s top corner.
The visitors had been struggling to create chances but GMS drifting across to the right, gets on the ball and produces a magical back heel through the legs of an opponent to set up Boyce who finished across Currie in the Stirling goal.
System and personnel
GMS and Ginnelly have already switched sides
Strong start from the home side
Stirling expose Hearts on the counter through Sean Heaver and he wins another corner
Early chance Stirling
A slack pass from Halliday is pounced upon by Bikey, he takes on Halkett and gets a shot away which Gordon is equal to.
We’re underway
John Robertson in attendance
Club legend who is now Inverness CT director of football is running an eye over his former club who are the Highlanders opponents on Sunday.
Familiar names in the Stirling XI
Currie, McGeachie, McNiff, Banner, McGregor, Laird, Bikey, Roberts, Carrick, Leitch, Heaver.
The Binos have former Hearts forwards Dylan Bikey and Dale Carrick in the XI.
Hearts XI announced
Neilson makes three changes from the Sunderland friendly
Only 3k for Hearts v ICT match
All you need to know!
Teams news (good news), possible XI, how to watch (the game is live via Stirling Albion’s website) and more. Click on the link below to find out all you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to Forthbank Stadium for live coverage of the Premier Sports Cup clash between Hearts and Stirling Albion.
The cinch Premiership side will all but secure passage to the knockout stages with a win over the Binos who have won five points with a win over Cove Rangers and a draw and penalty win over Inverness CT.
Hearts come into the match off the back of a friendly defeat to Sunderland where key players were rested, while Armand Gnandulliet is set to return.
We’ll have team news when it’s in plus updates throughout the evening, including analysis and reaction.
