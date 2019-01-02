Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has his say on Hearts and Rangers speculation

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam says that he has had no contact from Hearts amid speculation that he is may be on his way to Tynecastle.

The 33-year-old midfielder has played only three games in the Sky Bet Championship for the Potters this season and is looking for a move in the transfer window.

Adam, capped 26 times by Scotland, has heard nothing from Hearts but is a fan of boss Craig Levein, whom he worked under during his time with the national team.

He said: “I woke up on Tuesday and I had loads of texts about Hearts.

“I have had no contact with any club in Scotland.

“I don’t know where it has come from, speaking to people I know, supposedly there is an interest but there has been no contact with me or my agent.

“I had a good relationship with Craig at Scotland and I like Craig as a manager and as a person.

“He is straight, honest, says it how it is, like me, and sometimes he upsets people.

“He is a good guy, he has done terrifically well but at the moment there is nothing there.”

When asked at a William Hill Scottish Cup media event if he would be open to a return to Rangers, where he started his playing career, Adam added: “The Rangers thing is something that it would interest me. Absolutely. I have been back more times this season than in the last four or five years. I can see it is going in the right direction.

“But at the moment there is nothing to it. We are talking up something that is not there but everyone knows I started my career at Rangers, I played in front of 50,000 with the pressure.

“It is something I’d relish and enjoy. I want to play.

“I have played three games for Stoke so it has been frustrating so whoever it may be, I am ready to go and want to contribute.”