Strongest Hearts squad list in years with three players for every position

As Hearts begin gathering their squad in preparation for season 2024/25, the number of options available in each position is arguably greater than it has been for many years. Analysis of the team shows head coach Steven Naismith has three players to choose from in every position as things stand.

Naismith prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, although he will sometimes flip to 3-5-2 depending on the opposition. Basing the analysis around 4-2-3-1, he could virtually field three different teams at the moment. It is a luxury not afforded to many of his predecessors as he looks to take Hearts to the next level.

The Tynecastle side finished third in the Premiership last season and secured European league-stage football in the process. They also reached the semi-finals of both national cup competitions and will aim to improve on that record this term by lifting silverware.

Naismith will assess every player available to him over the next few weeks, with pre-season friendlies to come, and faces the difficult decision of trying to keep them all happy. Here is a look at what options Hearts have in each area of the pitch, with some players able to play a number of different roles:

Goalkeeper: Three options: Craig Gordon, Zander Clark and Ryan Fulton. All three are used to being first-choice at club level and carry significant experience. Gordon is pushing hard to regain the No.1 position at Hearts ahead of Clark this summer. Not many people would be willing to bet against him succeeding.

Right-back: Three options: Gerald Taylor, Daniel Oyegoke and Nathaniel Atkinson. Taylor's signing from Deportivo Saprissa is dependent on a UK visa and he is currently at the Copa America with Costa Rica. That means Oyegoke, signed from Brentford last month, has a chance to cement the position for the season starting. Atkinson's days at Tynecastle look numbered but he is not a bad third choice to have around.

Right centre-back: Three options: Frankie Kent, Craig Halkett and Toby Sibbick. Kent is the man in possession after a standout debut season in maroon last year. Halkett is a regular when fit and is hoping for an injury-free run after 18 months of fitness issues. Sibbick is versatile but may need to move if he wants to play regularly.

Left centre-back: Three options: Stephen Kingsley, Kye Rowles and Lewis Neilson. Kingsley played more in central defence than his traditional left-back role last term and was one of Hearts' best players. Rowles is an experienced internationalist who is also left-footed and generally steady. Neilson is back after a loan at Partick Thistle and can operate in central defence, full-back or in midfield.