Will both Capital teams finish in the top sixth this season?

Respected statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight has been keeping track of the Scottish Premiership and crunching the numbers. With 12 games of the season remaining it has predicted what the table will look like come the end of the season. It is not looking good for either Edinburgh side.

1. Celtic (88 points) SNS Group Buy a Photo

2. Rangers (75 points) SNS Group Buy a Photo

3. Aberdeen (65 points) SNS Group Buy a Photo

4. Kilmarnock (63 points) Buy a Photo

View more