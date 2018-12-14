“Surely got to refund the fans” - Supporters react after Hearts lose 5-0 to Livingston

There was plenty of reaction following Hearts’ 5-0 Ladbrokes Premiership loss to Livingston in West Lothian.

Richard Cobb wrote: “In the time it’s taken the barwoman to pour my Guinness, Hearts have conceded four goals.”

Robert Borthwick added: “Christmas is cancelled.”

One fan pointed out: “But honestly, who amongst us hasn’t embarrassed themselves at a Tony Macaroni?”

@DownlnAlbion had a request for the club: “Surely got to refund every fan that travelled to this, Hearts?”

Bryan Turpin only needed one word - “Disgraceful” - while Jamie Mackay added: “Absolute joke.”

Alan Ritchie admitted: “I’m so embarrassed to be a Hearts supporter just now.”

Kevin Anderson pointed the finger at the coaching staff: “Backed Craig and Austin all the way but both can get their coats, utterly utterly embarrassing.”

@albundy1874 wanted to know: “What’s Craig going to say about this - a team that’s got f*** all destroyed us, a wee team that left Meadowbank and started a new venture in Livingston with no cash and Tony Macaroni as a helping hand.”

Alex Munro wrote: “Unforgivable. The worst result we’ve had since losing 6-0 to Falkirk. A decent ten or so game run with a win against an under par Celtic team papering over the cracks. We play dreadful football under Levein and this is the final straw.”

Martin Johnson tweeted: “One of the worst Hearts performances of the last 30-40 years. Totally outclassed and outfought from 1st minute. 5-0 flattered us.”

Grant Lacey added: “That must be up there with the worst performance in our history. I fully expect to read that every player in tonight’s squad has donated this weeks wages to charity. Certainly never earned a penny of them tonight.”

Dan Sturk tweeted: “Cheers troops. Only team to screw me for 4 grand. How’s about have a whip round for me or I’ll come play for youse. Not played football in 15 year but I can do a better job. Gutted.”

William Thorburn voiced his thoughts: “Disgraceful, gutless, pathetic, clueless, should have been ten. Where do we go from here?”