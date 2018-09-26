Talking point: Hampden or Murrayfield - Hearts will fancy their chances against Celtic wherever it is

Hearts will face Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final although it remains to be seen exactly when and where the game will be staged.

Both Rangers and Celtic play in the Europa League the Thursday before the semi-final weekend (27/28 October) so neither side will be able to play on the Saturday. With a full Premiership card the following midweek, both last-four ties look like they will have to take place on the Sunday. Police Scotland are unlikely to sanction both matches being played at Hampden on the same day, which opens up the intriguing possibility of Hearts facing Celtic at Murrayfield.

Regardless of where the match takes place, Hearts, unbeaten in 12 consecutive matches and with confidence levels soaring, are entitled to fancy their chances against a Celtic team they have already beaten this season. The fact Brendan Rodgers’ side, who have been struggling for form, will be playing just a few days after what promises to be a testing Europa League tie away to German side RB Leipzig merely adds to the notion that Hearts have a real chance of getting to their first cup final in almost six years.