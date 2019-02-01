Talking point: Hearts are back in business

After roaring clear at the top of the table in the autumn, Hearts’ season looked in real danger of unraveling as they won only one match out of ten amid a remarkable spate of high-profile injuries.

Since Christmas, however, they appear to have got themselves back on track, as evidenced by a run of five wins out of six. It is no coincidence that the return to winning ways has coincided with Christophe Berra, Steven Naismith and John Souttar, their three most senior players, coming back from long-term injury lay-offs. They still have two more big hitters on the verge of returning to the fold, with Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring hoping to be back for the Scottish Cup game against Auchinleck Talbot.

Sean Clare’s steady improvement, Arnaud Djoum’s consistent form, plus the possibility that David Vanecek could come into the mix at any point offer further reason for Hearts optimism as they prepare for a run of three Premiership matches against sides in the bottom six. From being wary of slipping into the bottom six themselves just a few weeks ago, Hearts are now entitled to turn their attention back to the very top end of the table. Any side capable of securing back-to-back away wins over Hibs and Kilmarnock has to be taken seriously.