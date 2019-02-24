Talking point: Hearts are entering the defining week of their season

At half-time some fans had seen enough and were seen heading for the nearest pub in attempt to drink away what they had endured in the first 45 minutes at Tynecastle.

Thousands of others battered on, braving both the elements and the second part of Hearts' performance in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

As the clock ticked towards full-time anxiety and frustration in the stands spilled into anger with shouts directed at Craig Levein from fans who felt particularly irked. Boos rained down at the sound of the full-time whistle.

Hearts had dropped points at Tynecastle for the third time in four outings as hopes of a third-place finish faded further with Aberdeen picking up three points at St Johnstone.

The performance was one-paced, one-dimensional and predictable. At times it felt as if before Hearts started an attack they wrote exactly what they were about to do on a giant board and showed it to St Mirren and everyone else in the stadium.

The Buddies, bottom of the league, deserved to win. They created the better chances and had a better game plan. Their midfield three knew when to change the tempo of the game and in Kyle McAllister they had that bit of x-factor in the final third.

Levein bemoaned the slow start, something which is becoming more frequent at Tynecastle. It is an aspect of Hearts' play which is imperative - the home crowd are antsy and can turn from supportive to aggrieved in the time if takes to say "for f**k sake Hearts".

After the match the Hearts boss noted that the visit of Celtic will provide a different challenge and prompt a different atmosphere. It is a big match under the lights at Tynecastle against a big rival. Naturally, the fans will get right behind the players and on the back of the opposition and referee. That will seep into the players and galvanise them.

Weirdly, the champions-in-waiting may present the ideal opposition ahead of Partick Thistle.

It is the kind of game where the support may be expecting a pounding but the team delivers as they have done twice in the last 15 months or so against Celtic. A positive result will be huge ahead of the biggest match of the season so far: the trip to Firhill.

Win a week on Monday and the team are returning to Hampden Park and a Scottish Cup semi-final. It will be a huge boost for the fans and relieve some of the pressure building around the side.

It is a pivotal next week or so where the campaign will either begin to peter out or explode into life.