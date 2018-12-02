Talking point: Why there is still plenty life in Hearts’ season

They may have gone six games without a win now but the general performance against Rangers, particularly the strong opening half hour, suggested Hearts still have enough about them to reignite their season in the coming weeks.

Without being excellent by any stretch, they competed well against a Rangers side riding a wave of positivity. The defence and the midfield functioned fairly well for most of the match, but Hearts are clearly missing the stardust of Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith in the attacking third. While Wednesday’s trip to on-form St Johnstone looks laced with danger and could easily result in a seventh game without a win, it is clear that the Hearts players are in no mood to throw in the towel despite the remarkable adversity they have faced this season.

The tenacity shown by players like Arnaud Djoum, Olly Bozanic, Peter Haring and Christophe Berra, allied to the pumped-up antics of Zdenek Zlamal after Scott Arfield’s red card, shows there is plenty passion and desire in this Hearts squad. The imminent return of Naismith, allied to the arrival of David Vanecek next month, should be enough to ensure that this fight is augmented with a high-quality cutting edge, which should in turn lead to Hearts picking up points again.

Although it looks increasingly likely that Celtic and Rangers are going to pull away in the top two positions, the Tynecastle side are still mathematically within striking distance, which is remarkable in itself given their recent troubles. With traditional rivals Hibs and Aberdeen currently in the bottom six, Hearts are entitled to feel they can still make this a fruitful campaign once their attacking big-hitters are added to the mix.