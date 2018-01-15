Talks stall between Hearts and Dutch striker Leon de Kogel

Hearts’ move for Leon de Kogel has stalled after the Dutch striker failed to agree terms with Tynecastle officials.

Chances of the deal being resurrected are slim, although the Evening News understands it is not completely dead yet.

De Kogel, who is available for transfer from Go Ahead Eagles, visited Edinburgh last week and was shown round Tynecastle Park and Hearts’ Riccarton training base.

He held talks and remained in negotiations with Hearts over the weekend. However, no deal could be agreed and it remains to be seen if talks continue.