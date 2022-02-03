Taylor Moore reveals the 'specific vision' at Hearts and mixed emotions in dressing room after Hibs result

The on-loan Bristol City defender admitted mixed emotions after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. However, he is excited by the long-term plan at Tynecastle Park.

Hearts are third in the Premiership, ten points above fourth-placed Motherwell and 12 ahead of their Edinburgh rivals. Moore, 24, explained how he is learning every day at Riccarton as the club continue to build momentum and recruit sensibly.

“Look at John Souttar and the interest he has attracted,” said the Englishman. “When you work with him day in and day out, you understand why. Craig Gordon has so many games under his belt and Stephen Kingsley is at the back as well. We also have some very good young players.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Moore sees a long-term vision at Hearts.

“We’ve got Australians, English and a bit of everything but we’re gelling together. It is a new team which has come up from the Championship. The way they are running the club, they’ve got a specific vision in mind. It’s interesting to see where it’s going to take us.”

Moore contributed to Tuesday’s clean sheet at Easter Road in a reorganised Hearts defence minus the injured Souttar and Craig Halkett. The strength in depth within the squad showed without two first-choice centre-backs.

“Definitely. I think that’s credit to the club, credit to the recruitment and the way they have handled this transfer window as well,” said Moore. “They got the boys to sign new contracts and keeping hold of John was a massive one.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in that dressing room. The gaffer always emphasises that, when one steps out, another steps in. I’ve been part of that this year. Sometimes you have to step aside and let the boys who are starting do their job. We’re building towards the future, that’s for sure.”

Hearts feel they could have won the derby given debutant Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski made four vital saves during the match. “Going back into the dressing-room, there were mixed emotions,” explained Moore.

“I think we were all very happy with a clean sheet – that’s two in a row now – but also we went to Easter Road to take three points. It’s not all doom and gloom but there is definitely some stuff to improve on.

“I very much enjoyed the experience. My first experience up here in Scotland was the derby [in September]. I came on as a substitute but to start in it was that extra bit special. It was end-to-end. We stuck to our gameplan and, as much as the atmosphere was really good, we wanted three points.”

The next assignment is Sunday at Ibrox when Aaron Ramsey could make his Rangers debut. “Everyone in this room would agree that an arrival of that calibre is fantastic for Scottish football,” said Moore.

“We are in a good position at the moment in front of Motherwell and Hibs. We aren’t really looking behind, we are looking forward towards the big two.

“We took a point from Rangers and beat Celtic early in the season. We fell short in the last couple of games but we want to hopefully take some more points off them.”

Message from the editor