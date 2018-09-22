Team news Hearts v Livingston

Premiership leaders Hearts go in search of their sixth consecutive win as they welcome Gary Holt's Livingston to Tynecastle this afternoon.

With Celtic not in top-flight action until tomorrow, the Jam Tarts have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top. Depending on how city rivals Hibs fare from their trip to Dundee, Craig Levein's men could find themselves eight points clear by the end of play.

Levein has made three changes to his starting line-up following last weekend's 1-0 win at Motherwell.

Uche Ikpeazu is carrying a knock and is replaced by Steven MacLean. Arnaud Djoum makes way for Craig Wighton and Ben Garrucio is preferred to Callum Morrison.

Hearts team (4-4-2): Zlamal, Smith, Dunne, Souttar, Garrucio, Lee, Haring, Mitchell, Naismith, Wighton, MacLean. Subs: Doyle Bozanic, Djoum, McDonald, Mulraney, Dikamona, Morrison.

Livingston team (3-5-2): Kelly, Gallagher, Halkett, Lithgow, Lawless, Byrne, Jacobs, Pittman, Lamie, Robinson, Menga. Subs: Stewart, Cadden, Kaja, Saunders, Hamilton, Lawson, McMillan.