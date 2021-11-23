The 5 most-capped Hearts players of all-time

But who are the rest of the top five?
1. Craig Gordon (33 caps)
Scotland's No.1 recently became Hearts' most capped player ever with his appearance in the national team's 2-0 victory over Denmark at Hampden.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Steven Pressley (32 caps)
The former captain was the most capped player until very recently, amassing his 32 appearances from 2000 to 2006.
Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey
3. Bobby Walker (29 caps)
Amassed at a time when Scotland only played three games a year, Walker was the most capped Scotland player for 20 years and Hearts' most-capped player for the best part of 100 years.
Photo: SNS Group Jeff Holmes
4. Saulius Mikoliunas (27 caps)
The club's most-capped foreign player, Mikoliunas tallied up 27 appearances during his four-year stay in Gorgie, including the infamous diving incident in a 3-1 loss to Scotland at Hampden.
Photo: SNS Group Ross Brownlee