Steven Pressley (left) Andy Webster (centre) and Craig Gordon going on international duty together in 2005. Picture: SNS

The 5 most-capped Hearts players of all-time

Craig Gordon recently became Hearts’ all-time most capped player, which is a tremendous achievement for a club with 147 years of proud history.

But who are the rest of the top five?

1. Craig Gordon (33 caps)

Scotland's No.1 recently became Hearts' most capped player ever with his appearance in the national team's 2-0 victory over Denmark at Hampden.

2. Steven Pressley (32 caps)

The former captain was the most capped player until very recently, amassing his 32 appearances from 2000 to 2006.

3. Bobby Walker (29 caps)

Amassed at a time when Scotland only played three games a year, Walker was the most capped Scotland player for 20 years and Hearts' most-capped player for the best part of 100 years.

4. Saulius Mikoliunas (27 caps)

The club's most-capped foreign player, Mikoliunas tallied up 27 appearances during his four-year stay in Gorgie, including the infamous diving incident in a 3-1 loss to Scotland at Hampden.

