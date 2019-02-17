'The most Hearts way possible to lose' - Fans' reaction to defeat at Motherwell

Hearts fans were left dismayed, frustrated and/or angered after a late 2-1 loss to Motherwell.

@Benm501: Another league campaign fizzling out in February, the manager with no one to answer to, fucking Groundhog Day

@RFBorthwick: "Hearts there, finding the most Hearts way possible to lose a match in the history of Hearts."

Gail Barrie: "3 at the back doesn't work."

Colin Swinton: "No excuses left, most players back and still no game plan or passing. Long ball rubbish and defence looking weak. How hard can it be to get a dependable left or right back. Even before the howler at the end, it was painful to watch."

Alan Brien: "Once again when other results went our way we shoot ourselves in the proverbial foot."

Alex Munro: Teams don't have to win the game against Hearts, they simply have to hang on in there and make the most of a couple of the four or five horrific errors we make almost every match.

Craig Beanie Dougal: "Not taking our chances and silly mistakes has cost us so many points this season!"

Danny Mitchell: "Bad mistakes but played well and Could've won it move onto next week !! HHGH"

@tonymurray51: "Looks like our season is depending on the Scottish Cup."

@m4rkd1ckson: "Too late? Roses are red, Violets are blue, Garuccio sees red, And Doyle lets it through

Doyle mistake

@CCJambo: "I miss Jon McLaughlin f.s just want him back."

@abbiewilson84: "Such a shame for Doyle, been having a good game."

Paul Oswald: "Was actually better than recent weeks tbh. And he's human, mistakes happen, we all make them."

Bluesy1874: "Both keepers have bowlers in them unfortunately. Recruitment in that area this season has been very poor."

Gorgie_Rules: "Had a decent game to be fair until the horrendous blunder. What is Gaurrico thinking about diving in like that, shouldn't had the free kick in the first place."

Garuccio red card

@lauriedunsire: "The goalkeeping error aside (which was a howler), I'm still in disbelief at Nick Walsh's decision at the end. Looked a great tackle, I didn't even see a foul. Have seen it again and I haven't changed my mind, looks a perfect challenge to me. Gobsmacked."

@HeartsRant: "Excessive force or brutality? Not for a moment. It looked awfully like the assistant has given it too."

DVB: "Looked very harsh to me clearly took the ball didn’t lead with his studs. I didn’t even think it was a free kick the Motherwell player just over ran it."

Squirt: "Noticed for the first time that BT Sport have a referee who gives his opinion and he reckoned it was a red too. Thought he won the ball but like people have said it doesn’t matter. He went in too hard with both feet. Red card."

jambosinglasgow: "Sums up a poor performance from the ref today. I could understand if he went though the player to win the ball but he goes in front of him."