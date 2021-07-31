The Scottish Premiership substitution change for season 2021/22 which impacts Hibs but not Hearts

Premiership clubs can only make three changes in the league this season. Picture: SNS

A year ago, the SPFL revealed the top-flight sides had voted on the number of substitutions allowed in league matches for the 2020/21 campaign.

Due to Covid-19, FIFA allowed each league to determine its own rules regarding the number of substitutions used.

The 12 clubs at the time approved an increase to five replacements with no more than three stoppages, excluding the interval.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far this season, teams have been able to make five changes in the Premier Sports Cup.

However, it has reverted to three from seven substitutes in the Premiership.

While for Hibs it will be different, for Hearts it won’t be with last season’s Championship the only league out of the four to keep with the three changes.

This season League One have reverted to three from seven.