A general view of Tynecastle Park

The win percentage of Hearts' 37 permanent managers - ranked in order

Here's how the 37 managers / head coaches prior to current boss Craig Levein have fared in the Hearts hotseat.

Alex Rennie, Peter Houston, Steven Pressley and John McGlynn, and Eugenijus Riabovas have been omitted due to their caretaker status. Although also a caretaker boss, Anatoliy Korobochka has been included as he took charge of 33 matches.

Won 9 of his 12 games in charge as Hearts started the 2005/06 season with a bang. Left by mutual consent after clashing with Vladimir Romanov

1. George Burley, 75%

Led Hearts to the Scottish Championship title, and won 62 of his 106 games in charge giving him a 58.49% win rate

2. Robbie Neilson, 58.49%

At the helm in the mid-1930s, Pratt won 40 games out of 68, giving him a 58% win rate

3. David Pratt, 58%

Five-time capped England international Moss took over from Pratt and nearly equalled his win rate. Spent more than four years in charge, winning 89 games out of 161 giving him a 55% win rate

4. Frank Moss, 55%

