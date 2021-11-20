'The worst away performance I've ever been to': Hearts fans vent after woeful 2-0 defeat at Motherwell

Taylor Moore is given his marching orders after earning a second yellow card. Picture: SNS

@ffppaul: "After a couple of decent away results we've now firmly reverted to type - excellent at Tynecastle, 11 individuals who look as though they've never even met before away from it. A pitiful performance.”

@KayeAlfie: "The fans are outstanding, have been for years, the support in numbers is second to none, players and management over many years can't even consistently motivate themselves to compete away from home...”

@sean51pearce: "Disgraceful, waste of money and time, need some reaction next week.”

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@gigsno100: "Not a defeat, it was total capitulation to a bog standard team.”

@brianfdouglas: "Yet another ‘worst performance of the season’…they’re mounting up.”

@HeartsTillWeDie: "P*** poor. Can’t keep s*****g ourselves away from home. Change it up when needed. Expect a reaction next week.”

@Michael51567744: "Woeful absolutely woeful, only ones in Maroon turning up were the ones let down in the stand.”

@DMcIver22: "Genuinely the worst away performance I've ever been to. Only Devlin and Gordon from the starting 11 can hold their heads up. Pathetic from start to finish. We cannot play that front three together away from home again, at home maybe but they offer nothing together away.”

@TS_Nicoll: "Craig Halkett’s absence at the back very noticeable. Hearts look like a side that are either really good, or not up to much at all… The red card was daft and ended any chance we had of getting something from the game. Forget it. On to the next one…"

@SWhyte1874: "Really poor result and by the sounds of it a woeful performance.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.