‘Their rotten run will end soon’ – journalists’ predictions for Hearts v Livingston

Hearts will be looking for another victory over Livingston home after they beat them last month in the Scottish Cup. But do our panel of pundits reckon they’ll do it?

Craig Fowler: Hearts have yet to look convincing in any of their three games against Livingston this term, two of which came at Tynecastle. However, the Lions have been in poor form of late and appear to have hit a wall following their early-season performances. Motherwell stuck three first-half goals past them on Saturday, and with confidence rising again at Tynecastle you’d have to fancy the hosts. Hearts win.

Anthony Brown: Hearts are on a bit of a roll and should be too strong for a Livingston team who have lost their way since the winter break. The Tynecastle side showed they remain fallible when suffering a surprise defeat at home to Dundee a fortnight ago but that was without Steven Naismith and John Souttar in the starting lineup. When the majority of their key men are available, Hearts can generally be trusted to get the job done against most sides in the league. Prediction: Hearts win.

Patrick McPartlin: With key players returning, Hearts are looking more like the team that topped the Ladbrokes Premiership early on in the season. Their victory at Rugby Park last week was impressive given Kilmarnock’s home record, and the Jambos’ rich vein of form is coinciding with a grim spell for Livingston. Gary Holt’s side haven’t won a match in any competition since beating Hearts 5-0 in mid-December, and the West Lothian side are still to register a goal in 2019. Livi will still put up a robust fight in a bid to grind out a result, but I reckon Craig Levein’s side will be too strong for the visitors. Prediction: Hearts win.

Neil McGlade: The feel-good factor is slowly making a welcome return to the Tynecastle club. Hearts have rediscovered their mojo and hitting from just at the right time. The Jambos haven’t beaten Livingston this season in the league and will be desperate to put that statistic to bed tonight. Taking maximum points from last week’s trip to Kilmarnock, a venue where both Rangers and Celtic have lost at this season, underlined just what a good result it was. Livingston will be their usual hard-working, dogged selves, but Craig Levein’s men should have enough to wear them down. Hearts win.

Mark Atkinson: When these two met last month, it was one of those matches that could be taken to court for crimes against football. Ultimately it was settled by a bit of class from Sean Clare and, once again, I expect it to be ugly stuff for large spells at Tynecastle and, once again, I expect Hearts to prevail. Livingston’s rotten run will end soon, but Hearts have got a bit of momentum after good wins over St Johnstone and Kilmarnock. Steven Naismith to bag the winner in a close affair for me.

Joel Sked: Slowly but surely a good feeling is returning to Tynecastle. Key players are signing deals, important individuals are returning to fitness and results are picking up. The team need to go on a good run to get into the conversation for second place so aberrations like the one against Dundee must not happen. Hearts have struggled against Livingston but the West Lothian side are in a sticky patch and have one of the worst away records in the league. Home win to nil.