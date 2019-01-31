‘There is a god’ - Hearts fans react to news of John Souttar new contract

Hearts have announce that John Souttar has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2022. As expected, the news went down very well with the support.

John Souttar is close to signing a new Hearts contract. Picture: SNS/Bruce White

Aaron Shirley: “Make it a 12 year contract.”

@gavinwallace30: “Tremendous news. Happy new contract day Soapy.”

Craig Anderson: “The guy has shown in the last season or 2 he’s a class act. Will definitely make it at a better level so chances are we can cash in on him.”

Patrick Dunleavy: “Now that really is good news.”

Andrew Gray: “There is a god.”

Malcolm Kelly: “I would not swap Souttar and Berra for any other central defensive partnership in Scotland.”

Iain Scott: “You can be a Hearts legend next few years if we keep our key players.”

Mark Douglas: “That’s better than a new signing. Hopefully Haring, Uche and Naismith next.”

@MarkHMFC1874: “Better be true, boys going to make us millions one day.”

@The_Liam_Young: “Best news this window.”

@GraemeMcV: “Superb news. Protects his value as well.”

@maroonspecs: “Tying Souttar down on a longer term deal would arguably be better business than signing Naismith permanently.”

andrew: “Absolutely brilliant news. Hopefully Harring and Naismith to follow.”

Cruyff Turn: “Great news. This should secure us the maximum fee we can get. As as others have stated, Djoum, Haring and Naisy next would be smashing.”

Mr Elwood P: “Souttar isn’t signing a contract extension to stay at Hearts: he’s signing an extension so that Hearts gain the maximum transfer fee for him. I don’t think he will be here in 12 months time.”

AGoodLaugh: “Amazing news if Souttar signs. Maybe he’s staying with us a little longer than we’d thought. Puts us in a much stronger negotiating position for a transfer too.”

Ribble: “To me this is just a Craig Gordon type extension, sign a long term deal for a 6 month pay rise before the club cashes in.”

kila: “Massive future ahead of him, no need to rush it. Another season or two at Hearts, winning us the league and big cup double, before he goes to Real Madrid on the biggest fee for a Scottish play ever.”

portobellojambo1: “John is a very honest guy and when he does go South he wants to be ready to do so. He still believes there is a lot of learning to be done before he will feel ready to play down South (I also got the impression he isn’t looking to go to a Championship club, he wants to go big once he is ready to go, and there is no rush to do so in the immediate/short term future).”

