‘This is my livelihood’: Craig Levein insists he’s right to be angry

Craig Levein has spoken out about the possibility of him being reprimanded by the Scottish FA following comments about match official Bobby Madden.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Hearts manager Craig Levein speaks to the press ahead of his side's game against St Johnstone. Picture: SNS

Hearts boss was incensed after Alfredo Morelos was allowed to score the winning goal from an offside position during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Saturday. He was also unhappy with how the Colombian striker was allowed to get away with persistent fouling.

Referencing Madden and his linesman, Levein said it was like playing against 13 men.

It has since been reported that the SFA compliance officer will review the manager’s comments and will likely bring action against him.

Reacting to the news, Levein said: “I criticise my players, I criticise myself. If officials make the same blatant mistake seven times this season I should be entitled to say that.

“Of course I’m angry. This is my job, my livelihood.”