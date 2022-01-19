Three clubs chase Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet as one makes a move

Wrexham have made a move hoping to tempt the out-of-favour Frenchman south this month, although at the moment he is reluctant to join a club in England’s National League. The Welsh club feel Gnanduillet could help fire them towards promotion as they push for a long-awaited return to League Two.

Sheffield Wednesday are also tracking the 29-year-old as they aim to strengthen their attack. The South Yorkshire club are targeting promotion from League One to the English Championship.

They have used the former Hearts defender Callum Paterson in an attacking role this season and are looking at several other options in addition to Gnanduillet.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet is wanted in England.

The Evening News revealed last month that English League Two club Salford City were keen on Gnanduillet after watching him fall down the pecking order at Tynecastle Park. Their manager, Gary Bowyer, coached the player at Blackpool but they have yet to make a formal offer for his services.

Contrary to rumours, Tranmere Rovers are not one of the clubs looking to sign Gnanduillet just now. Hearts are waiting for the situation to develop and are keen to sign a forward to replace him if and when he departs. They are open to a loan or permanent deal.

Gnanduillet was not included in the matchday squad for Tuesday night’s 2-0 win against St Johnstone despite Hearts filling only eight of their nine alloted substitute slots. He trained separately from the first-team squad in the build-up to the match.

The player wants to play more often and is out of contract at the end of the season. He has started only three league games since Hearts were promoted back to the Premiership during the summer and has been mainly restricted to a substitute's role. He has scored one goal in 16 appearances overall this term.

Gnanduillet arrived at Tynecastle 12 months ago as a free agent after leaving the Turkish club Altay. He is now surplus to requirements but must decide where his immediate future lies – and whether to accept a move to the National League or hold out for something at a higher level.