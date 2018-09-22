Three things we learned from Hearts 0-0 Livingston

Hearts failed to score for the first time this season in the Premiership but still have a five-point lead at the top. Neil McGlade looks back at the goalless draw and picks out three talking points...

Mitchell better on the left

Hearts manager Craig Levein opted to start the on-loan Manchester United winger on the right side of the pitch. However, the youngster was largely anonymous in the first half.

Saw more of the ball in the second half and looked more assured when in possession but, like many of his team-mates, struggled to make much of an impact against a resolute Livingston defence.

Uche’s absence

The disappointment was felt by Hearts fans making their way to Tynecastle as news filtered through striker Uche Ikpeazu had been ruled out of the matchday squad with a foot injury.

Strike duo Steven MacLean and Craig Wighton certainly couldn't be faulted for their efforts but Ikpeazu's presence was definitely missed against a strong central defensive trio of Declan Gallagher, Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow.

No relegation fears for Livi

A lot of plaudits have been aimed at Scottish Premiership newcomers Livingston since the start of the season and it's easy to see why.

It's the first time Hearts have failed to score in the league and despite the home side carving out some useful opportunities in front of goal – none more so than Steven Naismith's penalty saved by Liam Kelly – the visitors more than matched Craig Levein's men during the game.

Many a new side coming up from the Championship would crumble in the hostile atmosphere that is Tynecastle but not Livi.