Three things we learned from Hearts' 2-0 win over Hamilton

Analysis as Hearts scored twice in the first half against Hamilton to secure three points.

Morrison's influence

Callumn Morrison, despite only being 19, has to be one of the first names on the Hearts team-sheet. The winger is the player in the squad who can provide that something a little bit different. He offers width, stretches play, his first thought when getting the ball is to take it for a run and he brings the team up the field. Against Accies that was for all to see as he tormented Scott McMann. He set up Arnaud Djoum for the team's second but could have laid on more with an array of dangerous crosses. He can be inconsistent and go missing at times, but he is always capable of a spark.

Hamilton were ideal opposition

Hearts didn't have to be at their scintillating best to beat Hamilton Accies. They didn't even have to be great. Craig Levein's men simply had to put in a professional performance. Accies were the perfect opposition ahead of the Edinburgh derby on Saturday as the home side were able to knock the ball around without too much pressure and build that confidence which has been missing. A big positive is that there is still plenty of room for improvement, something which will come with players finding their rhythm again, building those relationships across the pitch.

Haring at home in midfield

It was clear that Hearts missed the guile, poise and bite of Peter Haring in the midfield against Aberdeen on Saturday. The Austrian was fielded in the centre of defence, the position he started his Hearts career in, but there is no doubting where his best and most effective role is now. With Olly Lee subdued, Haring picked up the slack with a typical performance. He provided an aerial dominance in the centre, dropped to take possession then would appear in a supporting role to the front two. He'll have a huge role against Hibs.