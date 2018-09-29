Three things we learned from Hearts 2 - 1 St Johnstone

Hearts kept their five point lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership after what turned out to be a nervy finishing to win 2-1 against St Johnstone at Tynecastle.

Deep digging

In what looked like being a routine win for Hearts turned into a bit of a slog in the closing moments. But it mattered little to the players, management or fans as the team made it 13 games unbeaten, retaining their five point lead at the top of the league ahead of their mouthwatering clash with Rangers at Ibrox. The team deservedly got in front in the first half before adding a second in what was a confident, albeit it relatively reserved performance. A goal from Ross Callachan brought a certain element of tension to Tynecastle but Hearts closed the game out professionally. Something which is required of title challenging teams.

Mr Dependable

Hearts' summer transfer business targetted all areas of the pitch, except one: right-back. In Jamie Brandon and Marcus Godinho the club have two promising talents but it is Michael Smith who holds the position, and rightly so. He was fantastic against Motherwell and was again at his dependable and consistent best. He may not be as flashy as Demetri Mitchell but he is the solid and trustworthy professional who Craig Levein can pin his hat on. Everyone knows exactly what they are getting when the Northern Ireland international steps onto the pitch.

Livewire Morrison

Callumn Morrison is becoming undroppable. The teenager spent time on loan at Stirling Albion and Brechin City and has clearly used that time wisely, gaining minutes time as well as experience and game intelligence. He has grown to become a key player at Tynecastle, providing the team with verve, pace and a somewhat chaos factor. At times it seems he doesn't know what he is going to do but neither do the opposition, while he is beginning to get his head up before crossing. Hearts have a real talent on their hands.

