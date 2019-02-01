Three things we learned from Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts

Here are three Hearts-related observations from Rugby Park.

Bozanic the battler

Peter Haring leaves big boots to fill when he’s not in the Hearts team but Olly Bozanic is doing a good job of helping his side cope with the influential Austrian’s absence. Bozanic is never going to provide the same bustling presence as Haring but he put in a tireless shift alongside Arnaud Djoum to help compete with Gary Dicker and Alan Power, one of the most energetic and combative midfield pairings in the league. The Aussie may not have played as often as he would have liked but he is proving to be a very shrewd signing.

Colin the shots

Colin Doyle didn’t have to do anything spectacular but everything that came his way, he dealt with immaculately. Alert from first whistle to last, the Irish internationalist looks a quality operator between the sticks and is a reassuring presence for his defenders.

Hearts “managed” the game superbly

This could never be described as a classic Hearts display but they showed excellent game-management to frustrate Kilmarnock after the break and prevent the hosts generating any real momentum. By hook or by crook, the visitors found a way to take the sting out of the game, often incurring the wrath of an exasperated home support who felt they were at times indulging in cynical tactics. For Hearts, it was all about the end result, and they deserve all the credit going for using their experience to see it out at one of the most formidable venues in the country.