Three things we learned from Motherwell 0 - 1 Hearts

Hearts made it five wins from five to open a five point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Fir Park. Joel Sked gives his take on proceedings.

A staging post victory

Can Hearts win the league? Of course. It may be unlikely but it is very much possible. Results such as this, however, give any sort of early title challenge greater credence. The team were far from sparkling but at a tough away venue against a determined Motherwell side they dug in, were organised, efficient and most importantly of all effective.

Defensive masterclass

Christophe Berra must have been watching on with a mixture of pride and envy. John Souttar and Jimmy Dunne were sensational in standing up to the threat of Motherwell. They faced an aerial bombardment in the second half but were colossal. On the flanks, Michael Smith and Demetri Mitchell played their part in stopping crosses coming into the box. Even more impressively, the Hearts back four featured two 21 years old and a 20 year old.

Olly Lee is a classy operator

The Englishman was criticised when he left Luton Town for Tynecastle. The Hatters are tenth in League 1. Lee is top of the Scottish Premiership. The fixture at Fir Park was always going to be a battle but alongside Peter Haring Lee brought the football. As some players struggled to find their composure Lee had it all along, giving Hearts direction and constantly finding a Hearts jersey.