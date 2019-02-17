Three things we learned from Motherwell 2-1 Hearts

Joel Sked provides analysis as Hearts slumped to defeat late on at Fir Park.

Djoum the destroyer

Peter Haring has developed into an influential presence for Hearts in the midfield with a range of qualities. One of the most notable is his ability to win the ball back for his team. Since he has been out injured that role has been taken on by Arnaud Djoum who has added a real grit and doggedness to his midfield play. On a number of occasions against Motherwell the Cameroonian broke up play, stealthily sliding across to intercept. Fans have questioned the midfielder's desire and commitment but for months his performances have been on the tenacious side. getting stuck in, trying to take the game by the scruff of the neck. The prospect of a Haring-Djoum axis should excite Hearts fans and worry opposition midfield partnerships.

Captain fallible

It borders on blasphemy to criticise Christophe Berra. After all the Hearts captain single-handedly kept the team together last season. He was a colossus, heading, clearing, intercepting, blocking and bodying. More impenetrable than the white cliffs of Dover. If there was a Scottish football Mount Rushmore he would be there. Supporters were therefore understandably distressed when he was ruled out for six months earlier in the season. Since his return, sooner than expected, he's not been the same. He's not been as dominant or as mobile, while he has been even more ponderous on the ball much to the dismay of certain team-mates. Against Motherwell he was shown up badly for the opening goal. Slow to engage Jake Hastie and then subservient in allowing him to predictably cut onto his left foot and smash past Colin Doyle. The veteran defender has looked increasingly exposed playing on the left of back three.

Number 1

Hearts fans will have a new goalkeeper as high on their wanted list for the summer transfer window. Zdenek Zlamal looked a fine replacement for John McLaughlin and was on his way to becoming a cult hero. Then came a raft of mistakes beginning in the Betfred Cup semi final against Celtic. It was only right Colin Doyle was given a chance. The Irishman appeared to be the steady presence required. Yet, there were signs. His kicking that concerned fans. At Fir Park he had a solid game. That was until stoppage time. David Turnbull's tame free-kick bounced in front of him and he diverted it into the roof of the net. Forget the win or the pitch, it was an egregious error. One some fans won't forget in a while. Or at all.