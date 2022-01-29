'Time to get the passports looked out yet?': Hearts fans react to 2-0 win over Motherwell

Andy Halliday and Ellis Simms struck the goals for Robbie Neilson’s men, who take a commanding lead in the race for Europe ahead of Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Here’s what the Hearts fans made of their side’s victory on social media:

@HMFC51774: "We’re a genuinely good team I’m not used to this.”

Andy Halliday slots the ball past Liam Kelly to put Hearts 1-0 up against Motherwell. Picture: SNS

@siwypod: “Half the team were playing in their slippers out there today. Didn't even need to find a second gear. Some cracking performances, but Ellis Simms man of the match all day. Still chasing long balls in the 85th minute. Joe Savage... he's done it again.”

@adamtkendo: “Imperative we got back to winning ways today, absolutely delighted! Tuesday should be...interesting...”

@JambosDownUnder: "Cammy Devlin made some great choices today, passing and drive has been above everyone else.”

@mrewanmurray: "I thought the penalty Hearts didn’t get last week was a shocker but this week’s was worse A fine three points. Beni Baningime remains an absolute sensation. Bring on The Hi-bees….”

@GregorLouden: "Mind the gap or whit man!”

@RFBorthwick: "Much better second half than first, thought Simms, Boyce (rounding the keeper aside), Devlin and Kingsley stood out. Atkinson really solid, Sibbick looked good. Positive stuff and a wonderful result in Leith as well. A good Saturday.”

@JoeHaggart: "Clean sheet without Souttar, Halkett and Smith.”

@Graeme01266284: "That’s a massive win for Hearts and very hard fought. What a difference having a striker like Simms who holds the ball up, makes the right movement and runs in behind. Superb today. Kingsley and Beni also excellent and well done Toby Sibbick thought he did very well.”

@siwypod: "Time to get the passports looked out yet lads?”

@SJMoncur: "The thought of Simms , Boyce and McKay up top is mouthwatering - on the off chance that’s not working Woodburn , Ginnelly, GMS and McEneff from the bench!!!”

@DMcIver22: "We made the, supposed, 4th best team currently in the country look awful. Great, professional performance from everyone. Simms my MOTM, was excellent. Sibbick looked formidable and immense. Halliday was brilliant.”

