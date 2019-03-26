Toulouse linked with move for Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum

Have your say

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is a target of French side Toulouse, according to the Daily Express.

Picture: Rob Casey

The Ligue 1 side are looking to persuade the 29-year-old to leave Tynecastle this summer when his contract expires.

Hearts have held discussions with their Cameroonian international about extending his stay, but manager Craig Levein has admitted the player is likely to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Toulouse have struggled in Ligue 1 this season, sitting in 14th place, but with a ten-point lead on Guingamp in the final relegation spot they are all but assured of their status in the French top flight for next season.

Djoum has spent close to four seasons in Gorgie after joining in September 2015 following his release from Lech Poznan.