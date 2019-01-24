Uche Ikpeazu boost for Hearts as striker resumes light training

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu appears to be making steady progress in his return from injury after posting a positive message on social media.

The 23-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball since the Jambos’ 3-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on October 7, but had suffered a serious foot injury in Hearts’ 1-0 win away to Motherwell in September.

The full extent of Ikpeazu’s injury was only brought to light after the Gers defeat.

He scored four goals in ten games for Hearts following his arrival from Cambridge United in the summer, but was one of several players struck down by lengthy injury set-backs along with club captain Christophe Berra, forward Steven Naismith and Scotland international defender John Souttar.

The trio have all returned to action, with Souttar coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Dundee on Wednesday night, and Ikpeazu could soon be joining them if his most recent Instagram activity is anything to go by.

The striker posted a photo of his football boots to his Instagram story, with the caption: “Let’s go” accompanied by smile and running emoji.

Uche Ikpeazu has again hinted that his comeback is ahead of schedule. Picture: SNS Group

Hearts are still without Peter Haring, who is recovering after a double hernia operation but Ikpeazu could be back in the fold ahead of schedule, after being mooted for a comeback in mid-February.