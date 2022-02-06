'Usual gutless performance in Glasgow': Hearts fans react to embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Rangers

Here’s what the Hearts fans haf to say about it on social media.

@MotionPaul: “Games against rangers and Celtic won’t define our season, however the manner of the performances will. Played well v Celtic in the 2nd half a couple of weeks ago and should’ve beaten Hibs. Folk need to relax.”

@CRowlands7: “Shambles chopping n changing the formation on the weekly just to shoehorn players in, no decent CB brought in the transfer window, (please na one say sibbick cz he’s an actual downgrade) Atkinson isny a right back/wing back cany defend to save himself, whole team p*** the day.”

Hearts fans in the away end at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

@brianthejambo: "Unfortunately usual gutless performance in glasgow No belief, no fight, no shape, no clue.We’re miles off any serious challenge at top.Regardless of budgets we shouldn’t be embarrassed like that anywhere no point dwelling on it.Put it right in midweek. Move on Nothing to see here.”

@Paphos_16: "Very predicable. That margin of defeat away from home has been on the cards for a long time now. Neilson and the players badly need to take a long hard look at themselves.”

@RonCashman: "Hearts kept Rangers in their own end for the first 20 minutes of the 2nd half. A goal then changes the game - but a defensive mistake allowed Morelos to take a brilliant 2nd - and that was it. This was NOT the same Rangers who faced Celtic. Three vital changes.”

@BackFiTheBrink: “Haring should just walk away from Hearts now if he can't displace the awful Devlin from that team.”

@Mr_Pandasaur: "Devlin far better than Baningime in all the games recently. He's absolutely everywhere and wins so many tackles, just doesn't offer enough going forward atm.”

@supernashwan84: "Unacceptable. Had good chances at key times in the game that weren’t even close to be clinical… but after that it’s just light years away from being good enough.”

@Rosegoldaddict: "What was Neilson thinking putting Ginnely & Woodburn in the mix at 3-0 down at 73 minutes? Our defence looking weak today with our injuries but Robbies tactics are consistently baffling!”

@JamieErskine4: "Shocking today but can't say much cause comfortable in 3rd from coming up so can't expect to much!”

