Watch: Comedian jokes he ‘injured’ Hearts captain Christophe Berra

Was it a cruel twist of fate that forced Christophe Berra out of action for around six months? Or was the routine of one of Britain’s most popular comedians?

Appearing on Saturday’s edition of Soccer AM, Jason Byrne told of his encounter with the Hearts captain during a show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The performer had no idea of the identity of his audience member when he started talking to him.

Initially amazed by the player’s head, he then invited him up on to the stage to take part in a skit as part of his hour-long act.

The following Saturday, Berra suffered a torn hamstring in Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic, putting him on the treatment table until January.

Byrne, who joked he may have been partially responsible, had previously told the story on Channel 4’s Sunday brunch in late September and was repeating it for the Sky Sports audience.

He said: “The guy’s in front with a head and I’m like, ‘look at your head it’s amazing’.

“And he’s like, ‘aw thanks, thanks, thanks’.

“So I’m like, ‘stand up and show everyone’. There’s like 800 people in this room in Edinburgh.

“He stood up and turned around and the whole place went mental. There were people booing him, people cheering him.

“And I’m like, ‘leave him alone, he’s just got a really good head’.

“So I ask him, ‘why are they all booing and cheering?’

“He went, ‘I’m captain of Hearts’.

“I had no idea.

He then adds: “So I get him on stage with me. And I do this rolling race thing with two guys where they hug each other at one end, hug each other at the other, and then they lie down and roll towards each other. Then they have to get over each other to the opposite side.

“He did it. He won it. But then, I dunno if it was my fault, but then he got injured.

“So yeah, it’s not always a good idea to get them involved.”