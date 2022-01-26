Watch: Hearts and Celtic fans pay tribute to 13-year-old Devin Gordon in 13th minute

Both sides had earlier paid their respects to the young Hearts fan from Bathgate, by wearing special jerseys during the warm-up.

Players from both squads warmed up in FC United to Prevent Suicide tops.

FC United is a social movement of people from across Scotland, united in a shared belief that everyone has a role to play in preventing suicide.

The tribute was paid in the 13th minute of the match

Kirstie Cusick, United to Prevent Suicide Social Movement Development Manager said: "Following the devastating news about Devin we send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. To anyone who is experiencing difficulties, please reach out to talk whether it is a friend, family, colleague or a helpline. Talking and listening can help save lives, and we'd like to thank Heart of Midlothian and Celtic for coming together with the football community to help spread that message."

Devin died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian last Wednesday afternoon.

In a tribute to the keen footballer, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.

In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.

“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute to Devin and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time.”

Devin was a keen member of Bathgate Juniors Football Club, which described him as a “great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family”.

It said: “Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him.

“Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful. On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be.

“He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family. Our thoughts are now with Devin’s family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever (as) the only number 4.”

The following services offer confidential support from trained staff and volunteers.

You can talk about anything that is troubling you, no matter how difficult:

Call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans, or email [email protected]

Call 111 to talk to NHS 24’s mental health hub or Call 0800 83 85 87 to talk to Breathing Space or go to their website for more info about their webchat service.