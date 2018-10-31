Watch: Young Hearts loanee Aidan Keena nets incredible 30-yard strike

Hearts youngster Aidan Keena made the most of his first start for loan side Dunfermline with a memorable double in their 2-2 draw away to Inverness.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

The 19-year-old was signed by Allan Johnston’s side on a season-loan long deal at the end of the summer transfer window, though he’s had to be patient for his chance after suffering a hernia injury.

He took full advantage of his opportunity on Tuesday night, opening the scoring with a well-placed finish before putting his side back in front on 29 minutes in spectacular circumstances.

Picking the ball up 30 yards from goal, Keena unleashed an unstoppable effort that flew past former Hearts stopper Mark Ridgers and nestled in the top corner of the goal.

With Hearts struggling for options in attack thanks to injuries to both Steven Naismith and Uche Ikpeazu, fans have been wondering whether Keena can be recalled in the coming days. However, Hearts won’t have this option until January, at which point Steven Naismith and incoming signing David Vanecek should be in the squad.