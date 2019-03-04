‘We are one-dimensional’ - Hearts fans react online to draw with Partick Thistle

Hearts fans on Jambos Kickback were far from impressed with their team’s display against Partick Thistle.

Debut4: “It’s distressing the amount of our aimless passing or lack of care taken with some of our passing. We are one dimensional. Once Partick managed to isolate Uche we struggled. Clare hid, Haring was so slow, the game highlighted Djoum has regressed and can’t find more in his game...only Bozanic showed urgency but got drawn into mediocrity. Again, despite Garrucio doing what he could, there ended up no penetration out wide. No decent options.”

Oneneilberry: “Eye bleeding stuff tonight.”

Jambmoz: “Must admit second half was horrific!!”

Bauld: “If the tactic scored 2-3 goals then I wouldn't have a problem with it. I'll take boring football if it's effective football. Especially in a cup game where it can often be win or bust. What bothers me is that in the past if we didn't score a goal the game was a draw. Now if we don't score a goal it's almost a guarantee we will also concede. Berra and Souttar were being touted as the most solid defensive pairing in Scotland. It's a recipe for disaster in football. A front line that doesn't score and a backline likely to concede. It's actually not a very Levein team when you consider that.”

Iainmac: “Partick are easily the worst team we've played against this season. We drew with them. Rockets up the posterior required all round.”

Geoff Kilpatrick praised Uche Ikpeazu’s contribution: “Uche was the only attacking threat we had in that game and the only player we have that can play with his back to goal, which is what Levein wants. However, there is a distinct lack of pacy and creative players playing off him, which is what he needs and the team needs for this "style" of play.”

Selkirkhmfc1874: “He needs a striker up beside him to play off him like Sandy Clark did for Robbo.”

Jrewing: “Without him we have no chance.”

The mood wasn’t any better among the Hearts support on Twitter.

@GeorgeLouden: “That was an awful watch. Two forwards on the bench and no attempt to go and win it when they scored. We are truly awful without Naisy.”

@Zico_mikedinho: “Barring the occasional attacking piece, this is one of the most boring, least inventive sides I have watched in many years. Not fun.”

@Jobbie1874: “Poor performance but as a true fan I'll back my team through good and bad. We've got another shot and will do them at Tynie. Big @UcheIkpeazu was class and this is our year for the Scottish Cup. HHGH.”