‘We’ll always support you’: Hearts fans react to Uche Ikpeazu’s new contract

Hearts fans are delighted to see Uche Ikpeazu sign a new contract with the club, keeping him in Gorgie until 2022. Here’s how they reacted on social media...

@mattleslie74: Uche signing a new deal. 1. He’s a good striker. 2. He’s a bloody nuisance for the opposition. 3. We can get a fee for him for when the inevitable selling on point arrives.

@theitalianjambo: Uche, can you think of a better way to celebrate this than firing a couple of balls in the back of the Dundee’s net?

@Brad190512: Now put Thistle to bed good and proper Boss!

@McIverTheMark: If there was ever anything to help me get over the Naismith news; it’s this. Uche’s here until 2022. Absolutely fantastic.

Uche Ikpeazu celebrates after scoring for Hearts against Inverness. Picture: SNS

@graha1874: Hearts fans: ‘Is Levein joking? How are we gonna score any goals with Naismith out?!’ Also Hearts fans: ‘I just got a b***r from our one goal in ten league games striker signing a three year deal.’

@MatthewLoughto6: Yes great to see you staying at the Jam Tarts. @UcheIkpeazu

@Scott_McArthur: Delighted as he has a great attitude - hoping he can start scoring some more goals too!

@kerr39: Great news Uche!! This is definitely the right decision for your development and also for us fans!

@LifeIsFootball6: Yass nice one Uche! Glad you’re willing to commit to the club in the long term.....unlike some players

@jambobob1: Brilliant news Uche. Looking forward to seeing you banging in the goals over the next three and a half years.

@theitalianjambo: And we’ll always support you Uche! This new contract is the minimum reward for your extraordinary efforts! Keep up the good work mate, let’s fight for some silverware!!!

And a Cambridge United fan added...

@DazzaC1976: Well done Uche, we’ll deserved son. Gutted we’re not watching you at the Abbey this season, by god we miss you!