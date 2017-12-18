Wee Jambos up to fourth

HEARTS moved up to fourth place in the SFA Development League following a 4-1 home victory against Ross County at Oriam.

Aidan Keena opened the scoring after just two minutes following a precise pass from Callumn Morrison. The Jam Tarts extended their lead in the 20th minute when Andrew Irving took the game by the scruff of the neck and curled in from 25 yards. And a minute later Keena scored his second goal to make it 3-0.

Hearts were well on top and Alex Petkov played in Dario Zanatta but his shot was blocked. Morrison cut into the box but his shot was saved and, just before the break, he showed lovely control to make space and free up Irving but his shot was tipped over.

It was 4-0 after 56 minutes as Zanatta tapped home. Sam Morrison scored a consolation.