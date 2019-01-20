'Well done Clare. Sublime finish. Hope he kicks on from this' – Hearts fans react to 1-0 win over Livingston

A few comments from Jambos fans who watched their side advance to the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup, where they'll face Junior side Auchinleck Talbot.

@BigC1874: "Really really pleased for Clare. Hope it’ll help his confidence and we’ll see him kick on."

@oldhamjambo1956: "Best team won in the end, and @JamTarts are only going to get better."

@Gcuth1: "Well done @JamTarts ! It was murder trying to follow the match via text feed from here in Sri Lanka!"

@MacNaBracha: "Well done Clare. Sublime finish. Hope he kicks on from this."

@GarryCoutts: "Great to see Clare get his first goal. Talent oozes from him. Just needs to kick on."

@snapqans: "That was hard to watch. Good finish from @sean8clare, Naismith wasnt bad, vanecek had some nice touches. Anyways a wins a win!!

Rods: Clare was always going to need time to settle and recover from the injury. I have said previously after the window we will start to see the best of Clare and I stand by those comments. We will see him get another goal in the next couple of games.

And on drawing Auchinleck Talbot at home (they did in 2012 and went on to win the competition) in the next round of the cup:

@RobertMitchell: "Repeat of 2012 maybe?"

@GingerPoet: "First class to lifting that trophy."

@boomtownbri: "What happened last time we played them now??????????????"

@hendo-ayes: "Written in the stars."

Phil Dunphy: "I’m not convinced we’ll turn them over as easily as people think. Hopefully a professional performance and they get seen off."

gordie1968: "If I remember right they brought around 2000 fans that day and i had Mullen first goal scorer at 25/1 and he missed a penalty."

The Frenchman Returns: "Friday night would be good."

OmiyaHearts: "Great draw for us. Terrible draw for the conspiracy theorists."

smartin1987: "Scotland v Ireland rugby at Murrayfield 2.15 was hoping 3pm Saturday not looking likely with Hibs at home as well."